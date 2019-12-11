John-Joe O'Toole: Burton Albion player banned and fined for referee abuse

John-Joe O'Toole
John-Joe O'Toole moved to Burton on a two-year deal in May after five years at Northampton Town

Burton Albion's John-Joe O'Toole has been banned for two games and fined £2,000 for verbally abusing a referee.

The 31-year-old admitted a charge of "using abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words" towards referee Darren Drysdale after Burton's 1-1 draw with Southend in League One on 3 December.

Midfielder O'Toole was sent off after 33 minutes after an altercation with Southend striker Tom Hopper.

He will miss Saturday's trip to Wycombe plus Rochdale's visit on 21 December.

