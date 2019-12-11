John-Joe O'Toole: Burton Albion player banned and fined for referee abuse
-
- From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion's John-Joe O'Toole has been banned for two games and fined £2,000 for verbally abusing a referee.
The 31-year-old admitted a charge of "using abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words" towards referee Darren Drysdale after Burton's 1-1 draw with Southend in League One on 3 December.
Midfielder O'Toole was sent off after 33 minutes after an altercation with Southend striker Tom Hopper.
He will miss Saturday's trip to Wycombe plus Rochdale's visit on 21 December.