Derry City: Quintet sign on for 2020 campaign

Darren Cole missed the final third of last season because of injury

Mark McChrystal, Nathan Gartside, Darren Cole, Eoin Toal and Jamie McDonagh are extending their stays at Premier Division side Derry City.

McChrystal is in his third spell with the Candystripes and he joins fellow defenders Darren Cole and Eoin Toal in the squad for the 2020 campaign.

Northern Ireland U21 goalkeeper Gartside will be out to establish himself in first team next season.

McDonagh is staying with Derry despite interest from other clubs.

The versatile McDonagh, who can play in defence and midfield, netted four times for Declan Devine's team last season.

The news comes a day after City boss Devine secured the signing of former St Patrick's Athletic midfielder Conor Clifford.

Clifford, 28, who also had spells with Limerick and Dundalk, is a former Chelsea youth team captain and Republic of Ireland youth international.