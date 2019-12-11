Birmingham City: Winding-up petition dismissed at High Court with debt paid

Birmingham City were founded in 1875, initially known as Small Heath Alliance

A petition to wind up Championship club Birmingham City was dismissed by a High Court judge on Wednesday.

HM Revenue & Customs had put forward the case, saying the Blues owed an unspecified amount in tax, but HMRC's lawyers advised the debt had been paid.

Judge Sebastian Prentis assessed the case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

Birmingham, who are owned by Hong Kong-based company Trillion Trophy Asia, are 14th in the second tier.