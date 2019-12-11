Hamilton Accies hopes with returning players rather than January signings

Ciaran McKenna (left) and Blair Alston (right) are among summer signings to have had injury problems

Head coach Brian Rice is relying on key players returning from injury to turn around Hamilton Academical's fortunes in the absence of January signings.

Accies have gone 10 games without a win and sit second bottom of the Scottish Premiership, only ahead of St Johnstone on goal difference.

Asked if he had plans to make significant signings during January, Rice replied with a firm: "No.

"But what I'm hoping for is to get one or two key players back from injury."

Hamilton managers are used to operating on a strict budget and that is unlikely to change for Rice during the January transfer window.

But it coincides with the top-flight's winter break, during which midfielder Blair Alston and defender Ciaran McKenna are expected to return from knee injuries.

"Blair Alston, for example, he's a big, big player for us but hasn't played for the last two months," Rice said.

"Getting boys like Will Collar back recently was just like a new signing. Ciaran McKenna will be too once he's fit again."

Rice, whose side are away to fourth-placed Aberdeen on Saturday, suggested bad luck had prevented his summer signings making their expected impact.

"I brought 13 or 14 players in during the summer and quite a few have taken knocks and injuries," he said.

"We have to run with a small squad here. To get a Blair Alston in or certain lads from England, it means we need to carry a smaller squad with the good young players we have here giving us back up."