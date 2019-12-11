Manchester United v AZ Alkmaar: Jesse Lingard set to join Paul Pogba on sidelines

Lingard went off late on in Saturday's 2-1 win at Manchester City after picking up a knock

Manchester United could be without midfielder Jesse Lingard when they host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in their final Europa League group game.

Lingard picked up a knock in the 2-1 win at Manchester City on Saturday and did not train on Wednesday.

United are already without fellow midfielder Paul Pogba, who has not played since September because of an ankle injury.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic is fit again and defender Phil Jones is available.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have already progressed to the last 32 of the competition and need just a point to finish top of Group L.

The Red Devils head into this game with a spring in their step following impressive Premier League wins against Tottenham and Manchester City.

They have not lost since a youthful side went down 2-1 to Astana in their last Europa League game but Solskjaer believes their upturn in form since then justified sending a weakened team for that game.

"Sometimes you've got the margins on your side and I think the decision we made by sending a young team to Kazakhstan and Astana made the players that stayed here have more energy and be really ready for this week because it was a hard week," he said.