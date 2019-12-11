Champions League - Group C
Shakhtar Donetsk17:55Atalanta
Venue: Metalist Stadium

Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG54101221013
2Real Madrid522111748
3Club Bruges503239-63
4Galatasaray502319-82

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55002141715
2Tottenham53111711610
3Red Star Belgrade5104319-163
4Olympiakos5014714-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5320123911
2Shakhtar Donetsk5131810-26
3Dinamo Zagreb51229905
4Atalanta5113512-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus5410104613
2Atl Madrid52126517
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411138513
2Napoli6330114712
3RB Salzburg6213161337
4KRC Genk6015520-151

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642094514
2B Dortmund631288010
3Inter Milan621310917
4Slavia Prague6024410-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig6321108211
2Lyon62229818
3Benfica62131011-17
4Zenit St Petersburg621379-27

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Valencia632197211
2Chelsea6321119211
3Ajax6312126610
4Lille6015414-101
