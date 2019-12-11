Al-Sadd 3-1 Hienghene: Xavi's side reach Club World Cup second round

Media playback is not supported on this device Xavi's Al-Sadd score opening goal of 2019 Club World Cup

Al-Sadd reached the second round of the Club World Cup with a 3-1 extra-time win over part-time Hienghene.

Al-Sadd, managed by former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, took a first-half lead through Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah.

Hienghene's Amy Roine equalised with the referee using the pitchside video assistant referee monitor to award the goal after initially giving a foul.

Extra-time goals from Abdelkarim Hassan and Pedro Miguel gave Al-Sadd victory.

The Qatar side dominated the game, having 69% possession and 37 shots, but missed a host of chances in normal time.

They will face Monterrey from Mexico in the next round on Saturday (17:30 GMT), with Premier League leaders Liverpool joining the competition at the semi-final stage on 18 December.

