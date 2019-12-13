David Healy: Linfield boss admits title winners are not on top form

Linfield travel to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday for a top versus bottom encounter

Linfield boss David Healy has said he is not overly concerned about his side not being on top form in recent weeks.

The Irish Premiership title holders moved to the top of the league table for the first time this season with a 1-0 win over Cliftonville last weekend.

Linfield, who are ahead of Coleraine on goal difference at the summit, had lost three times in six games before that victory.

"I know we're not at our best," the former Northern Ireland striker said.

"That's been well documented and everybody else has been talking about it. Disappointingly, I read earlier this week that Linfield went top of the league because of other teams' results, but that's not the case.

"You have to take care of your own job and we did that against Cliftonville. It wasn't a great game but we were the better side and did enough to win it.

"The Cliftonville match was our 33rd competitive game this season and it's only early December. We've lost a few games recently and that has been disappointing, but the dressing room is incredible and we don't need to improve that much."

Shayne Lavery scored a hat-trick as Linfield beat Warrenpoint 7-0 at Windsor in October

Healy's side are away to bottom team Warrenpoint Town this weekend as they look to cement their place at the top of the table.

The former Leeds United striker has also pointed to the number of first-team players who have been missing through injury recently, and believes the Linfield squad will receive a boost when they return.

"We will need some of those players who have been out injured to get back to fitness," he continued.

"We have had to do without the likes of Mark Haughey, Josh Robinson, Jordan Stewart, Daniel Kearns, Gareth Deane, Niall Quinn and Mark Stafford.

"A lot of them are experienced players who been there, done it and won the league, or been in other successful dressing rooms.

"Ryan McGivern has been back playing after a long-term injury and he is great to have. He has had it tough with injuries but he is now nearing full fitness."

In Saturday's other Irish Premiership fixtures, third-placed Crusaders host fifth-placed Glentoran, Larne welcome Coleraine to Inver Park while Institute are at home to Glenavon.

Ballymena United will be looking to build on last week's win over Crusaders when they welcome Dungannon Swifts, who themselves had a much-needed victory over Warrenpoint.

The match between Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers, which was to be played at Solitude, has been postponed as a mark of respect following the sudden death on Tuesday of Carrick player Jerry Thompson.