Europa League - Group K
Wolves20:00Besiktas
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves v Besiktas: Already-qualified Wolves set to make changes

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo
Wolves are looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine games

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make plenty of changes for Thursday's Europa League game against Beskitas at Molineux.

The hosts have already secured their place in the last 32 and with a tough game against Tottenham to come on Sunday, Nuno is likely to rest a number of his first-team players.

Youngsters Taylor Perry, Luke Cundle and Chem Campbell could feature.

However, striker Raul Jimenez is unavailable through suspension.

The Mexican has collected three cautions in their last three Europa games, earning him a ban.

"I'm not going to tell you the team, but we're ready to compete well," said Nuno.

"It's a good opportunity for us to prepare ourselves and compete well for the future."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 12th December 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla55001421215
2Apoel Nicosia52129817
3FK Qarabag5113710-34
4F91 Dudelange5104717-103

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen52305329
2Malmö FF52217618
3Dynamo Kiev51316606
4Lugano502314-32

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel5311104610
2Getafe53025419
3FK Krasnodar530278-19
4Trabzonspor501439-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting5401114712
2LASK531184410
3PSV Eindhoven5212811-37
4Rosenborg5005210-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic5410104613
2CFR Cluj53024409
3Lazio520367-16
4Rennes501438-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal5311125710
2Frankfurt530267-19
3Standard Liege521268-27
4Vitória Guimarães502348-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers52217528
2FC Porto521257-27
3Young Boys52127617
4Feyenoord512256-15

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol5320123911
2Ludogorets52129907
3Ferencvárosi TC513146-26
4CSKA Moscow502329-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent52309639
2Wolfsburg52218718
3Saint-Étienne504167-14
4Oleksandria503258-33

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522157-28
2Roma522110468
3Istanbul Basaksehir521258-37
4RZ Pellets WAC511356-14

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga5320117411
2Wolves531175210
3Slovan Bratislava511389-14
4Besiktas5104611-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd531162410
2AZ Alkmaar5230154119
3Partizan Belgrade512269-35
4FC Astana5104315-123
View full Europa League tables

