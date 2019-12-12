Neil Harris: 'Unacceptable' says manager as he suffers first Cardiff defeat

Neil Harris dropped only two points from his first four games after being appointed Cardiff City manager in November

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has had his first stern words with his players and warned them to improve or be dropped.

Harris said his side's first half performance in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Brentford was unacceptable.

It was his first defeat since succeeding Neil Warnock last month.

"It's not acceptable," he said, "I told the players they need to learn quickly, but the reaction for the last hour was outstanding."

The 42-year-old former Millwall boss labelled the showing 'unrecognisable to a Neil Harris team.'

"At half-time there were real stern words for the first time since I've been in charge.

"Playing badly is never an issue, you don't want to play badly and you don't want individuals not to hit their standards, but having that fight, determination and scrapping that I like my teams to have - and demand - I didn't see at times so that's a frustration. I can't have that.

"We have to look at why we've only won one away game this season and I think we saw it in the first 60 minutes why. We have to be better than that.

"A new manager coming in, you can set your stall out, you can set the standards, players have to live up to them and if they don't they'll have to be changed and that's the bottom line of it.

When asked if the players were playing for their futures at the club, Harris responded, "I think that's quite a strong question, we certainly don't want to sound strong like that.

"What I will say is that players are being judged all the time by me and they are certainly being judged on this (Brentford) performance in the first hour.

"I knew I was going to learn more about my players than at any stage during my time in charge so far and it was true."

Cardiff face another difficult away trip on Saturday, to Championship leaders Leeds United who have won their last seven games in a row.

"When we go to Leeds on Saturday, it's a great place to go and have a reaction, I know the players will be up for it because it's Elland Road," said Harris.

"We know it's going to be tough, but we've got good players and I've seen a good group so far and if they respond as they have to everything I've asked them so far, then I'll get a really good reaction.

"It doesn't guarantee you a result but what I want to see is a better performance than we showed for an hour against Brentford."