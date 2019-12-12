Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Steven Gerrard says it's nonsense to claim he is using Rangers as stepping stone as he vows to sign a new contract. (Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Ryan Jack's League Cup final tears show fans how much he cares. (Daily Record)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Dean Campbell is set to give Aberdeen a boost by signing a new long-term contract. (Daily Record)

Club owner Ann Budge wants Daniel Stendel to give Hearts their identity back after watching the team lack passion for too long. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Olivier Ntcham will captain Celtic for the first time against Cluj in Romania this evening, with several key players being rested. (Daily Record)

Leigh Griffiths is aiming to step out of the shadows for Celtic against Cluj in the Europa League but manager Neil Lennon stresses this is not the striker's last chance to impress. (Daily Mail)

Rangers defender Filip Helander could be out until after the midwinter break after injuring his foot at Hampden against Celtic. (Daily Record)

Kieran Tierney could miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-offs with the Arsenal defender facing up to three months on the sidelines after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monday's win over West Ham. (Scotsman)

Glen Kamara believes Ibrox team-mate Alfredo Morelos can ease his Hampden Park heartache by firing Rangers into the last 32 of the Europa League tonight. (Daily Mail)

Jack Ross insists no decision has been taken on the future of any Hibs player even though the likes of Josh Vela and Glenn Middleton haven't featured in a single squad under the recently-installed manager. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former manager Gordon Strachan believes Celtic should sign another imposing main striker to provide cover for Odsonne Edouard. (Times, print edition)

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty says the New Year will bring a more competitive team as key players Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo return to fitness. (Press & Journal, print edition)

St Johnstone want to extend left-back Callum Booth's contract until the end of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley says the club hope to extend the loan deal for Devante Cole until the end of the season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Mirren kid Dylan Reid, 14, has been training with Benfica's Under-16s in Portugal this week and will spend time with Bayern Munich next year. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors are now in a tug of war with French club Bayonne for the services of Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa. (Daily Mail, print edition)