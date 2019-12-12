Premier League chief executive Richard Masters given job on permanent basis

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We're determined to tackle discrimination' - Richard Masters on fighting racism

Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters has been given the job on a permanent basis.

It comes two weeks after media executive David Pemsel resigned before starting the role following newspaper allegations about his private life.

Masters, formerly the organisation's managing director, was the fourth person to be offered the job.

He has been in temporary charge since the departure of Richard Scudamore in November 2018.

Masters' appointment will bring to an end a protracted 18-month search for a new boss of the organisation.

Susanna Dinnage was originally named as Scudamore's successor but later declined the role to remain at media organisation Discovery.

Senior BBC executive Tim Davie also turned down the chance to take up the post.

Masters has impressed club bosses, who voted through his appointment during a conference call on Thursday.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said Masters had "risen to the occasion" since being appointed interim chief.

"The clubs believe that this is the right appointment now in the long-term interests of the Premier League," added Buck.

Masters said: "This is one of the most incredible jobs in the world of sport and I now look forward to leading the league in the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.'

Analysis

Masters will initially have to overcome being viewed as the Premier League's fourth choice after an embarrassing and shambolic recruitment saga that has lasted 18 months.

But alongside acting chair Claudia Arney, the Aston Villa fan has impressed the clubs while holding the fort over the past year, and has now been rewarded with one of the most powerful and lucrative administrative roles in world sport.

He takes up the reins at a fascinating and challenging time for the league, from controversy over VAR, racism and illegal streaming, to the future of European club competitions and the negotiation of the next all-important domestic live TV rights deal after a dip in value last year.