Alex Scott: Bristol City sign Guernsey midfielder

Guernsey boss Tony Vance holds up a board to introduce Alex Scott (right) onto the field

Guernsey midfielder Alex Scott, the Green Lions' youngest-ever player, has agreed a deal to join Championship play-off hopefuls Bristol City.

The 16-year-old will arrive at Ashton Gate in January having signed a pre-contract agreement with the Robins.

He will "continue his football development and academic education" with Bristol City's academy.

"I'm delighted for him," said Guernsey manager Tony Vance. "This is where he needs and deserves to be."