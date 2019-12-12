Premier League predictions: Lawro v comedian, author and Chelsea fan David Baddiel

Arsenal's long wait for a win is over, but how will they fare on Sunday when they host a Manchester City side still stinging from last weekend's derby defeat?

"The Gunners did well to come back from a goal down to beat West Ham on Monday, but that does not mean their problems are over," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson.

"They still have huge issues at the back and the fact they beat a struggling West Ham team does not change that.

"Whoever is in charge, things are not going to improve overnight.

"What interim boss Freddie Ljungberg seems to be trying to do is put a smile back on everyone's face. That is the right thing at this stage, so the players are enjoying themselves again, but I do not see them beating City."

This week he is up against comedian and author David Baddiel, who is touring with his new show 'Trolls: Not the Dolls'.

Baddiel has been a season ticket holder at Stamford Bridge for 30 years

Baddiel, who co-wrote England football anthem 'Three Lions' with fellow comic Frank Skinner and Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds, is a Chelsea fan and is enjoying life under Blues boss Frank Lampard.

He told BBC Sport: "I like what is happening at Chelsea at the moment.

"After having to deal with the transfer ban last summer, Frank built a really good team with the players he had. Now that has been lifted I think it is a good time at the club.

"We have got a really good core of players as it is, plus people like Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming back from injury.

"The young players are doing very well, Frank has sorted out the balance in midfield and if we could add a couple of big players to that - maybe a striker and one or two to shore up the defence - then I think we are going to be the team next season."

Premier League predictions - week 17 Result Lawro David SATURDAY Liverpool v Watford x-x 3-0 4-1 Burnley v Newcastle x-x 2-0 2-2 Chelsea v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 3-0 Leicester v Norwich x-x 3-0 3-1 Sheff Utd v Aston Villa x-x 2-1 1-0 Southampton v West Ham x-x 2-1 2-2 SUNDAY Man Utd v Everton x-x 2-0 2-1 Wolves v Tottenham x-x 0-2 1-2 Arsenal v Man City x-x 0-2 2-3 MONDAY Crystal Palace v Brighton x-x 2-1 1-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Liverpool v Watford (12:30 GMT)

I am at Anfield for this game, which is the start of Liverpool's busy schedule over the next couple weeks.

There are some positives from their trip to Qatar for the World Club Cup, though.

In many respects, it is like a mid-season break for them, like the one Manchester United had when they took part in this competition in 1999-2000.

And Liverpool's first game, whoever it is against, is not going to be too challenging.

So, while much has been made of how they are probably going to play two games out there, I would look at the fact they are all together as a squad, and will be spending most of their time doing warm-weather training. From that point of view, it is a win-win situation.

Before they fly off, the most important thing for Liverpool is that they sign off with a victory on Saturday.

I know they are facing Watford in Nigel Pearson's first official game in charge of the Hornets, but I can only see a Reds win here.

I do find it interesting that after all the different foreign coaches that Watford have had, they have turned to Pearson in their time of need.

It does seem to be a growing trend for Premier League clubs to go for home managers - including interim Everton boss Duncan Ferguson, currently 11 out of the 20 are from Great Britain or Northern Ireland.

I think that is a positive move. They are generally doing well, and Pearson is another good manager who is a good choice for a team who are in a relegation scrap - Watford have got some good players, and he will get them playing.

If he can keep the Hornets up, it is not going to rely on what happens here - it will come down to their results when they play the teams around them.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

David's prediction: This is quite an easy one to start with - top versus bottom, and Liverpool are playing brilliantly while Watford are not. 4-1

Burnley v Newcastle

Burnley have lost their past three games, conceding 11 goals in the process, which is not what you expect from them under Sean Dyche - I bet training has not been much fun for them this week.

I think we will see a reaction from them here and, at the very least, they are going to be competitive against Newcastle.

The Magpies have been excellent of late, though. They are a such a hard-working team and it does not matter one bit that they are not always easy on the eye.

This is going to be a terrific battle, but I would back Burnley.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

David's prediction: The thing about doing these predictions is you are all right with Liverpool-Watford and then you get a mid-table-ish clash and I just think 'I don't know who is going to win this'. 2-2

Chelsea v Bournemouth

It is five defeats in a row now for Bournemouth, and it is hard to see that run ending here.

The Cherries have got a long list of injuries to contend with, especially at the back, and I just do not see them keeping Chelsea out.

There will be a spring in everyone's step in the Blues squad after they secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League this week, and Lampard has got good competition for places in his squad.

Scoring goals does not seem to be a problem for them either and although they have had the occasional blip - like last week's defeat at Everton - I think Chelsea are in decent shape right now.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

David's prediction: We had a bit of a hiccup against Everton which was a bit unexpected, and we clearly still have a bit of work to do, especially at the back. We are better at home, however, and I think we will come back from that defeat and win. 3-0

Leicester v Norwich

Norwich are not bad going forward but they struggle at the other end and I don't think they will be looking forward to playing Leicester at the moment.

The Foxes just keep on winning and their confidence must be sky-high.

They have now won eight league games in a row, and you have to fancy them to make it nine on Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

David's prediction: This is another top versus bottom clash and I don't hold out much hope for Norwich here. 3-1

Sheff Utd v Aston Villa

It feels like every time I tip Sheffield United to win - like I did for their last home game, against Newcastle - they end up getting beaten.

And every time I back their opponents to get something out of the game - like I did last weekend when they played Norwich - the Blades win.

The latter has been a far more frequent occurrence so far this season, and Chris Wilder's side have impressed everyone since their arrival in the top flight.

They play like they are a Championship side in a higher division, which might sound like a backhanded compliment but I mean it in only a positive way.

The Blades fight for everything and never know when they are beaten. I am backing them to win again this weekend too.

Their performances and results have not dropped off yet, and seeing as we are now in mid-December I don't think they will.

Form-wise, Aston Villa are quite up and down and can be quite open, but their main problem is that they don't seem to be able to get anything out of games unless they play well.

Villa have got some very good players so there is no way they are going to sink like a stone, but it seems they are going to be hovering around the relegation places for the foreseeable future.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

David's prediction: This is slap-bang in the 'I don't know' category. 1-0

Southampton v West Ham (17:30 GMT)

I don't think West Ham have helped their manager Manuel Pellegrini with the noises that have been coming out of the club.

Whoever is feeding stories to the media seems to be trying to make everyone aware that Pellegrini's future is being discussed, because he is not doing very well - so don't be surprised if he is not here next Sunday.

You don't need to say any of that, because it is obvious he is under pressure.

It just feels like Pellegrini is an empty tube of toothpaste - they are just squeezing the last bits out of him at the moment, and it won't be long until he is done.

While West Ham slide down the table, Saints have been heading in the opposite direction with a run of seven points from their past four games.

They were unlucky to lose to Newcastle last time out and they have looked like a different team in recent weeks. Danny Ings cannot stop scoring at the moment, which is handy for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

David's prediction: I have a romantic thing for Southampton because I was obsessed by Saints legend Matthew Le Tissier back in the 1990s. I do know he is not playing for them anymore but I have always quite liked them because of that. 2-2

SUNDAY

Man Utd v Everton (14:00 GMT)

Duncan Ferguson will still be in charge of Everton for this game and he has got them at it already, as we saw in their win over Chelsea last week.

You just knew what was going to happen - the Goodison Park punters would be pumped up, and Ferguson made sure the players were too.

He went with a 4-4-2 formation so there were no grey areas in terms of the way he wanted his side to play and, when you put all of that together, it all worked very well.

This is a very different test for Everton, though. Manchester United tore Manchester City apart last week and could have scored a lot more than the two goals they managed in the first 30 minutes.

Everton obviously won't be as open as City were and will put in another extremely committed performance, but, even so, I am backing United.

This is the next step for them - they have not had a problem against the big teams this season but now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to start wining these games against people they should beat.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

David's prediction: Both of these teams are hoping their fortunes are on the turn in various ways after winning last weekend, but I would still say United are going to win - Marcus Rashford in particular is playing brilliantly for them at the moment. 2-1

Wolves v Tottenham (14:00 GMT)

Wolves are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-September - 11 games ago - and it is clear they have got a bit of extra quality going right through their side.

Those runs cannot last forever though, and I am going to go for a Tottenham win.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho made loads of changes against Bayern Munich in midweek which will help ahead of this game.

Mourinho's side were poor when they lost at Old Trafford last week. I don't think he will let them be as bad again at Molineux.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

David's prediction: Wolves have done really well this season and Spurs haven't. But Spurs have now got Jose Mourinho in charge, and he is definitely in his honeymoon period there. 1-2

Arsenal v Man City (16:30 GMT)

Other than their defence, I don't think Arsenal need an awful lot of work in order to become a top-four side, which is why their vacant manager's job might appeal to Carlo Ancelotti now he has left Napoli.

I don't see interim boss Ljungberg being offered the post on a permanent basis, and I don't see that changing even if his side win this game - but he could hold the fort until the summer if needed.

Will Arsenal win? No.

City won comfortably in Europe on Wednesday night after making a few changes and I am expecting to see a response to their derby defeat when their regulars return to action for this one.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

David's prediction: Arsenal are trying to turn it around at the moment, after having quite a hard time. But I think stopping City is probably a step too far for them right now, even though City are not doing quite as well as they have been. 2-3

MONDAY

Crystal Palace v Brighton (19:45 GMT)

This should be pretty spiky, and it is also very hard to call.

I am going to go with Crystal Palace to take the derby honours, though, and Roy Hodgson deserves a lot of credit for the job he has done.

Hodgson is a vastly experienced manager and it shows. Palace might sometimes have a rough patch because of a lack of goals but they are never going to be struggling near the bottom of the table - he has got them nice and safe.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

David's prediction: 1-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

From the midweek fixtures, Lawro got five correct results, including two exact scores for a total of 110 points.

He beat University Challenge star Bobby Seagull, who got six correct results, but with one exact score, for a total of 90 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 16 15 0 1 45 +2 2 Liverpool 16 14 2 0 44 -1 3 Tottenham 16 11 4 1 37 +4 4 Chelsea 16 11 3 2 36 0 5 Arsenal 16 9 4 3 31 +5 6 Leicester 16 8 4 4 28 -4 7 Man Utd 16 7 5 4 26 -1 8 Burnley 16 6 3 7 21 +5 9 West Ham 16 6 2 8 20 +7 =10 Aston Villa 16 5 4 7 19 +7 =10 Everton 16 5 4 7 19 +4 =10 Wolves 16 6 1 9 19 -4 13 Watford 16 5 3 8 18 +7 14 Bournemouth 16 5 2 9 17 +1 15 Newcastle 16 5 1 10 16 -4 16 Brighton 16 4 2 10 14 -4 17 Southampton 16 3 3 10 12 +1 =18 Crystal Palace 16 2 5 9 11 -8 =18 Sheff Utd 16 3 2 11 11 -10 20 Norwich 16 0 6 10 6 -1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 100 Adam Peaty 90 Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 86 Lawro (average after 16 weeks) 80 Andy Murray, Stephen Graham 70 Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Neil Jones, Tommy O'Dell 30 Seth Rollins

Total scores after week 16 Lawro 1,380 Guests 1,180