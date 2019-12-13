Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Premiership predictor: Thommo v Rory Lawson

New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is immediately thrust into a relegation tussle in the Scottish Premiership, with the Edinburgh side and visitors St Johnstone tied at the foot and the hosts only ahead of goal difference.

Also on 12 points and looking to climb out of the relegation zone are Hamilton Academical, who face a tough trip to face Aberdeen.

Third-top Motherwell are two points ahead of the Dons and host Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Sunday before leaders Celtic entertain Hibernian.

Catch up with the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Midfielder Funso Ojo is in the Aberdeen squad after three months out with a hamstring injury. However, Craig Bryson's return remains on ice after McInnes decided the Scotland midfielder needs to top up his fitness levels after an ankle issue. Ethan Ross and Scott Wright are also still out.

Defender Alex Gogic is suspended for Hamilton after being sent off against St Mirren, while Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton all remain on the sideline with knee injuries.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Hibs are a decent side, we normally do a lot better than we did do, but the first goal changed it and we have got to be far more difficult to breach than we were on Saturday."

Hamilton defender Scott McMann: "Lewis [Ferguson] and Mikey [Devlin] have both done really well since moving up to Aberdeen. Having been here with them, I knew they were both good players who would go up there and perform."

Did you know? Since the start of last season, only Alfredo Morelos, with 28, has scored more Premiership goals than Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove, with 26, who has had a hand in three of the Dons' last five league goals (two goals, one assist).

Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Hearts will be without suspended winger Jake Mulraney for Daniel Stendel's first match in charge. Scotland forward Steven Naismith faces another couple of weeks out with a hamstring injury, while full-backs Aaron Hickey and Aidy White remain doubts. Callumn Morrison and goalkeepers Colin Doyle and Bobby Zlamal will definitely miss out.

St Johnstone welcome back midfielder Murray Davidson and forward Callum Hendry following suspension, while manager Tommy Wright could recall Stevie May after the striker stayed on the bench during the recent draw on Kilmarnock's artificial pitch.

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel: "The people who come can expect to see a team that plays with a lot of passion, that wants to press and play on the front foot. I cannot score, but I can promise that we play like this."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "I expect them to come out of the traps and have a go at us. We played them recently and done really well [in a 1-0 victory at McDiarmid Park], so that should give our players confidence."

Did you know? Hearts have won each of their last four home league games against St Johnstone and are unbeaten in six (winning four) since a 3-0 loss in March 2016.

Ross County v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County will still be without a quartet of midfielders - Don Cowie and Iain Vigurs are back training after lengthy lay-offs but are still short of the required fitness levels, while Ross Draper and Tom Grivosti are both still confined to the treatment room.

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has reported no fresh injury concerns, but defender Stuart Findlay remains out long-term with a hamstring injury.

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It's not now a case of all guns blazing [after beating Hibs]. We have to think about it with a calm head, use our quality and try and get a clean sheet - we've been much-maligned for goals we've conceded and we're trying to rectify that."

Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker: "It's massive. That's the one thing we have built over the last few years - I don't think we have lost two or three in a row. Those days had gone. We have always bounced back well from a bad result."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost three of their last four away league matches, drawing the other, conceding two or more goals in each of those four games.

St Mirren v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Right-back Paul McGinn is a doubt for St Mirren alongside midfielder Sam Foley, while central defenders Gary MacKenzie and Kirk Broadfoot have both been ruled out.

Livingston midfielder Keaghan Jacobs is in contention after settling for a place on the bench last week with a dead leg, while skipper Alan Lithgow is also looking to return to their defence after recovery from appendix surgery.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The main concern with this game is knowing the way Livingston go about things with their physicality, the long throws and the set pieces. Players may have to play out of position, but we know they will give their all."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "The goals pleased me most and they were shared around [in the 3-0 win over Kilmarnock]. Things we worked on in training came to fruition, which was nice."

Did you know? St Mirren are one of only two sides in this season's Premiership with a 100% win rate in games in which they have gone ahead in the competition, four of them, along with leaders Celtic.

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Centre-half Peter Hartley and forwards Devante Cole and Christy Manzinga have all fully recovered for Motherwell after a bug that hit Fir Park last week. Midfielder Christian Ilic will again be missing along with long-term absentees Charles Dunne and David Turnbull.

Rangers will be without Filip Helander - the centre-half is waiting for scan results on a foot injury, while midfielder Steven Davis is also a doubt for the Fir Park clash. Centre-half George Edmundson should recover from a bout of illness, while winger Jordan Jones is closing in on a return from a knee injury.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "There were people who were not 100% and we managed to get a very good week of results. So hopefully everybody is right at it again and our energy levels will be even higher."

Rangers manager Steve Gerrard: "It's been tough to pick ourselves up, the players and the staff, for this game [the draw against Young Boys to put Rangers in the last-32 of the Europa League]. On the back of a cup final where we put everything into that game and had two days to recover, no-one should understate what they've done."

Did you know? Motherwell have not won a Premiership game against Rangers since Boxing Day 2002 - meaning the Ibrox side are unbeaten in their last 44 league matchups against Motherwell.

Celtic v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00)

Available for Celtic again are goalkeeper Fraser Forster, right-back Jeremie Frimpong, striker Odsonne Edouard, captain Scott Brown and fellow midfielders Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie after being rested for Thursday's Europa League defeat by Cluj. Hatem Abd Elhamed, Jozo Simunovic and Daniel Arzani remain out.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will miss the trip west with a calf injury, while defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are both pushing for involvement after their returns to training, with the former closer to a first-team berth.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I took that calculated risk [resting players], if you want to call that, on Thursday because I have to think about the squad as a whole. I can't keep running the players into the ground in pressure games. Hopefully that will work in our favour and, come Sunday, we will be ready to go."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "It's a difficult game to get at any time. They have just come off winning a cup final that could have gone either way as well. They are in terrific form, but we believe we are a good team as well and in a good place."

Did you know? Ryan Christie has been directly involved in six of Celtic's last nine league goals (three goals, three assists), with these six goal involvements coming across the last three Premiership games.