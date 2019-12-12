Football gossip: Sancho, Eriksen, Guardiola, Haaland, Zaha, Torreira

Manchester United are confident of signing Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, next month and could also move for Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Mirror)

Pep Guardiola has a break clause in his contract which could see him leave Manchester City at the end of this season. (Mail)

Red Bull Salzburg's Leeds-born Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, is considering offers from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig but is expected to hold talks with Manchester United and Juventus before deciding on his future. (Guardian)

Crystal Palace will demand £80m for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, who has been linked with Chelsea. (Evening Standard)

Napoli are considering a £21m offer to Arsenal for Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira if the Gunners do not allow the 23-year-old to leave on loan during the January transfer window. (Il Mattino - in Italian)

Brazil forward Neymar, 27, has promised he is "happy" at Paris St-Germain, having wanted to leave the French club earlier in the season. (AS)

Shandong Luneng's Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 32, has ruled out a January move to Tottenham following transfer links with his former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. (Eleven Sports via Evening Standard)

Tottenham are ready to open talks with Argentina goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, 27, over a new contract. (Football Insider)

Chelsea's Spain winger Pedro Rodriguez, 32, out of contract at the end of the season, would welcome the chance of playing for Barcelona again. (Sport)

Chelsea could use their buyback option for Sassuolo's Ivory Coast winger Jeremie Boga, 22. (Mail)

Barcelona have sent officials to Milan to discuss a deal for Boga. (Sport)

Manchester United will not sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, in the January transfer window. (Goal.com)

Rangers have told Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 23, they will not let him leave in January. (Football Insider)

England defender Danny Rose, 29, says he does not need to discuss his future with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and that he will still be running his contract down. (Mirror)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 30, in January. (Takvim, via Sport Witness)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce may make loan signings in January. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester and Ajax are monitoring 16-year-old striker Wahid Faghir, who plays for Danish club Vejle Boldklub. (BT - in Danish)