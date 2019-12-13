Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Defender Borna Barisic insists he wasn't worried after his own goal left Rangers facing a nervous last few minutes in the 1-1 draw at home to Young Boys that clinched their place in the last 32 of the Europa League. (Sun)

Captain James Tavernier reckons Rangers can be a match for anyone in the Europa League after reaching the knockout phase on a dramatic night at Ibrox. (Evening Times)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon lavishes praise on Olivier Ntcham by hailing the stand-in captain's performance away to Cluj as "unbelievable". (Sun)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove can take the English Premier League by storm, says Steve Archibald, who left Pittodrie for spells at Tottenham and Barcelona. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wants to get star striker Sam Cosgrove on new deal, with the 23-year-old's current contract expiring in the summer of 2022. (Evening Express)

The late own goal from Borna Barisic cost Rangers top spot in Europa League Group G - and an additional £731,000 windfall. (Sun)

Teenage duo Scott Robertson and Karamoko Dembele earn praise from Celtic manager Neil Lennon after getting a run out in Europe. (Times)

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is excited by arrival of attack-minded manager Daniel Stendel but isn't expecting overnight miracles. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Midfielder Stevie Mallan is adamant that manager Jack Ross will ensure Hibs attempt to play on the front foot at Celtic Park this Sunday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Adrian Beck has opened talks with Hamilton Accies over extending his loan deal beyond January but the German midfielder wants more game time. (Daily Express, print edition)

"We need to fight and battle and not be easy to beat," says Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio, who wants a reaction against Ross County on Saturday after losing out to Livingston last weekend. (Daily Record)

League Two leaders Cove Rangers have signed former Watford defender Tom Leighton, 19, until the end of the season. (Press & Journal)

Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady has been told he can leave Sunderland following a training ground incident. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray's preparations for the 2020 season have suffered a slight setback as he has been forced to cancel his Miami training block with a groin problem, but it is unlikely to affect his plans to compete at the Australian Open. (Tennis365)