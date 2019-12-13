Daniel Stendel: New Hearts boss has no time for Craig Levein advice

Daniel Stendel begins his Tynecastle reign at home to St Johnstone on Saturday

New head coach Daniel Stendel has no issue with Craig Levein remaining at Hearts but says he has not yet sought advice from the former manager.

The 45-year-old German takes charge for the first time on Saturday when St Johnstone visit Tynecastle.

Levein was sacked at the end of October but will see out his contract in a development role.

"He wants to help me when I need help," Stendel said of the former Scotland boss. "At the moment there is no time."

The former Barnsley and Hannover 96 manager added: "For the early time it's important I know the players better and next week we have only games. In January we will have more time to talk about things."

Stendel revealed that he will work with reserve coach Andy Kirk and goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher but that Austin MacPhee, Jon Daly and Liam Fox will not be part of his first-team backroom staff.

MacPhee had been standing in as interim manager for the past six matches but he, as well as Daly and Fox, will "have different tasks in the future".

"I have worked the last few days with Andy and I think he can be really good in the future," said Stendel. "He has a lot of passion that I like for my assistant coach and we some of the same ideas and we learn from each other."

Hearts are level on points with bottom club St Johnstone and Stendel aims to get off to a positive start.

"I hope so much that we can win the game," he said. "The people that come can expect a team that plays with a lot of passion, that wants to press and play on the front foot. I cannot score but I can promise we will play this way."