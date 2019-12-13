Jurgen Klopp signs new Liverpool deal until 2024

Klopp's first trophy with Liverpool came with victory in last season's Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new deal with the club that will run until 2024.

Klopp, who joined the Reds in October 2015, signed a new six-year contract in July 2016 and that has now been extended further.

Liverpool won the Champions League under the German last season and finished second in the Premier League.

They lead the top flight this season and have an eight-point lead in pursuit of a first league title since 1990.

"This club is in such a good place, I couldn't contemplate leaving," Klopp, 52, told Liverpool's website.

"For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.

"When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.

"People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it's not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.

"When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that.

"It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.

"If I didn't, I would not be re-signing."

Liverpool lost only one game in the Premier League last season as they amassed 97 points but missed out on the title by a point to Manchester City.

This time around, they are unbeaten in the league - having won 15 and drawn one of their 16 games - and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City and a 14-point advantage over Manchester City.

The Reds host Watford on Saturday at 12:30 GMT before their main squad head off to Qatar to play in the Fifa Club World Cup.

Liverpool have also progressed through to the knockout stages of the Champions League as they attempt to defend a trophy they won in June by beating Tottenham in Madrid.