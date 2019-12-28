Arsenal v Chelsea: Pick your combined XI for London derby

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea go head to head on Sunday looking to boost their European ambitions.

But who has got the better players?

We want to know who you would pick in a combined XI. Tammy Abraham or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? Kepa Arrizabalaga or Bernd Leno? Jorginho or Matteo Guendouzi?

There are likely to be plenty of changes since we asked you this in January 2019 - with the departure of Eden Hazard and several new English youngsters in the Chelsea team. Can Arsenal defender David Luiz keep his place in your team, after featuring in a Blues shirt last time around?

Have a go below and share your team with friends and strangers using social media...