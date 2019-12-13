Macclesfield Town: Silkmen to field side against Walsall after previous game postponed

Macclesfield Town are 15th in League Two after playing 19 games this season

Macclesfield Town's League Two game at Walsall will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday after players of the financially-stricken club were paid outstanding wages.

The fixture comes a week after their home game against Crewe was suspended by the English Football League.

Macclesfield's players refused to play in protest over unpaid wages and emotional and mental distress.

The EFL have since charged the club with a number of regulation breaches.

Macclesfield are to face an independent disciplinary commission later this month over late payment of wages and "non-fulfilment" of their match against Crewe.

The EFL said they "ensured" outstanding payments to players were made "as a result of ongoing discussions" between themselves, the club and Professional Footballers' Association over the past seven days.

A statement said: "The EFL remain in dialogue with the club over the wider challenges currently faced by the ownership and will continue to offer whatever practical assistance is available in accordance with its regulations."

Macclesfield fans, who have said they fear the club's "extinction" and have set up a "hardship fund" to help players and staff through its financial crisis, have been urged to get behind the side on Saturday.

"We really need your support tomorrow and look forward to seeing as many people cheering us on as possible," the Moss Rose club said in a statement.

The resumption of the Silkmen's season comes with club owner Amar Alkadhi said to be in "advanced negotiations with various third parties" over a possible takeover.