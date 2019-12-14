Motherwell: Christopher Long targets European football at Fir Park

Media playback is not supported on this device Motherwell's Christopher Long speaks about his special hat-trick last weekend

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers Venue: Fir Park Date: Sunday, 15 December Time: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

A winning goal, a diamond in a tracksuit, a nerve-shredding journey to Gleneagles and a romantic proposal.

All highlights of what was a seismic day in the life of Motherwell striker Christopher Long last Saturday.

The former Everton forward was the hero in claret and amber in the afternoon, netting the only goal against Hearts to send the Lanarkshire side third in the Scottish Premiership.

However, despite delivering three points, the prospect of transporting a precious cargo to the finger of his girlfriend Chloe had the cool 24-year-old on edge.

"I was a bit nervous because I was proposing to my girlfriend and it was playing on my mind if she was going to say yes," Long told BBC Scotland.

"But it turned out to be a good day all round. Motherwell won, Everton won, and my bird said yes.

"The nerves started kicking in again when I was on the motorway towards Gleneagles. I had the ring in my pocket in the changing room. All the lads and the staff knew I was doing it, hoping I'd not slip up."

'I'd sulk and blame everything, when it was me'

Long's contentment is of course partly down to his engagement, but also his love affair with football being reignited at Fir Park.

Five goals from 19 games may appear a fairly modest return since his arrival from Blackpool in the summer, but Motherwell has provided a haven for Long a tumultuous few years after leaving his spiritual home in 2015.

Brought up as an Evertonian, the forward was at Goodison Park from the age of five, graduating up the ranks to make his first-team debut in the Europa League. A three-year contract would be offered to Long, only for him to turn it down and join Burnley.

"I look back now and probably shouldn't have left," said the striker, who has also played for Fleetwood Town, Bolton and Northampton since leaving Merseyside.

"Everything happens for a reason and hopefully I'll be back there one day.

"It was so hard. They offered me a contract but I wanted to play first-team football and not another loan move if that was what was going to happen. I took the leap of going to another team to have a different experience, it just didn't work out. It is what it is.

"Since I left Everton, for the first season I'm really happy playing football again."

When asked about why his early promise was not fulfilled, Long is candid in his response.

"Instead of working hard in training I've sulked and moped around if I'm being honest. I feel now it's about getting my head down, work hard and get in the manager's eye. At Burnley I'd have blamed everything, when it was was me. Now it's about grafting."

Legendary Big Dunc & European hopes

One man who helped guide Long in those early years was Duncan Ferguson.

The Scot is now in temporary charge of Everton, but it was his work as the forward's coach in the youth ranks at Goodison that endeared him to the Huyton teenager.

"Big Dunc is a legend," he said. "He coached me when he first came to Everton. [He] helped me a lot and gave me one of the best seasons I've ever had.

"Even with personal issues. Big Dunc always helped me out."

Now in Scotland, Long is honest about his desire to one day play at a higher level. Yet he is forthright in his ambitions to haul Motherwell into Europe for the first time in six years.

The Lanarkshire side can climb back into third with a draw against Rangers at Fir Park on Sunday, hoping to build on three straight wins and three clean sheets.

"We must go in with no fear," said Long, who lists Rangers' Jon Flanagan and Scott Arfield as friends.

"I'm only 24 but I made my debut at Everton and got promoted at Burnley so I know I can play there.

"My main concern just now is getting Motherwell into Europe. That's what I'm focused on."