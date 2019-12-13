Falkirk confirm Lee Miller & David McCracken until end of season

Falkirk are currently third in League One

Lee Miller and David McCracken have been confirmed as Falkirk's head coaches until the end of the season.

The two ex-players were put in interim charge of the League One club in November after Ray McKinnon was sacked and have earned two wins and a draw.

At the time, Falkirk said they would make a permanent appointment after an "extensive recruitment process".

"The board have been very impressed with Lee and David," said interim chairman Lex Miller.

"Their drive and ambition to bring success to this club shines through each day and we fully believe they can lead us to promotion this season."

Miller played more than 150 games for Falkirk in two spells, while former captain McCracken made 115 Falkirk appearances in four years' from 2013.

The former described the appointment as "a dream come true" and the latter said it was "an extremely proud day".

"To officially lead this club has been a long-term ambition of mine and I can't think of anyone better than David to be in this role with," Miller added.