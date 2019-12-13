Football gossip: Saul, Haaland, Sousa, Minamino, Emery, Alonso, Foyth

Atletico Madrid are prepared to lower their asking price for Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 25, to £85m, putting Manchester United on alert. (Telegraph)

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has held transfer talks with Red Bull Salzburg's Norway international striker Erling Haaland, 19, linked with a January move to Manchester United. (Mail)

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund believes it is "too soon" for Haaland to leave the Austrian club. (Mirror)

Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa, who had brief spells in charge at QPR, Swansea and Leicester, says he is trying not to think too much about his future after a surprise link with the Arsenal managerial vacancy. (Goal.com)

Jurgen Klopp has hinted Liverpool could be back in the market for more Red Bull Salzburg players after landing Japan winger Takumi Minamino, 24, before the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has already turned down job offers from Everton and two Chinese sides. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea's Spain international left-back Marcos Alonso, 28. (Star)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will not speak to France forward Olivier Giroud, 33, Brazil midfielder Willian, 31, or Spain winger Pedro, 32 - all out of contract at the end of the season - about their futures until next month. (Independent)

Lampard insists Chelsea are only in the market for players of "top calibre" in the January transfer window. (Express)

Crystal Palace could move for Chelsea's France international striker Olivier Giroud, 33. (Mirror)

Sheffield United are planning to open new contract talks with Republic of Ireland defender Enda Stevens, 29. (Football Insider)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho would prefer more time to work on the training ground than buy new players. (Football.London)

Mourinho has ruled out allowing 21-year-old Argentina defender Juan Foyth to leave on loan in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 26, opened up to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after off-field issues impacted his form at the start of the season. (Mail)

Rangers are monitoring Charlton's Montserrat striker Lyle Taylor, 29, who has also attracted interest from Championship rivals including Swansea, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday. (Sky Sports)