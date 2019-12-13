Liverpool's Andy Robertson or Celtic's Scott Brown for person of decade?

Andrew Robertson and Scott Brown have both captained Scotland

Celtic captain Scott Brown or Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson? Former international strikers John Hartson and Billy Dodds disagree on who is Scottish football's person of the decade.

The two former international strikers were asked the question on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

Former Scotland man Dodds said Robertson's swift rise from amateurs Queen's Park was "a fairytale".

"The way he handles himself and leads, it's got to be Brown," Hartson replied.

"Celtic are going for nine titles in a row. He's captained them to eight titles in a row and I think he's got 20 trophies and he's inspirational - and still going at 34 years of age. I don't think anyone has had a bigger impact in the last 10 years."

Brown was succeeded as Scotland captain by 25-year-old Robertson, who six years ago was playing for amateurs Queens Park in Scotland's fourth tier.

Dodds suggested: "The story and the rise of Andy Robertson has been nothing short of incredible.

"That guy has gone from Queen's Park to Dundee United and gone down to England - to Hull City then Liverpool. From part-time football with Queen's Park to going to a Champions League final and winning it.

"We don't often get fairytales in Scottish football. It's his journey from where he's come to where he's gone. I don't think you'll see that again in Scottish football."

Both Dodds and Hartson agreed that Celtic manager Neil Lennon is Scottish football's manager of the decade.

The Welshman explained why he chose Lennon ahead of fellow Northern Irishman Brendan Rodgers, despite the current Leicester City boss having led the Glasgow side to seven domestic trophies in a row.

"The job he did was extraordinary, but he lost a lot of face with the Celtic fans with the way he left," he said. "He jumped ship. He went out the side door without saying bye bye to anybody and left a bad taste.

"He said it was his dream job, supported the club as kid and you don't do that - walk out the side door. He saw the opportunity at Leicester and let a lot of people down."

Hartson pointed out that Lennon had started the run of eight Scottish league titles in a row and, having led Hibernian to promotion after a difficult spell with Bolton Wanderers, had proved himself again at Celtic by completing a third consecutive domestic treble.