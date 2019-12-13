Liverpool: James Milner signs contract extension until 2022

Milner began his career with Leeds and has also been at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has agreed a contract extension to stay at the Premier League leaders until 2022.

The 33-year-old joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in June 2015 and is in the final season of his present deal.

He won the Champions League with Liverpool last season, adding a Super Cup winners' medal in August.

"This was obviously the ideal for me - stay and play at the highest level as long as I can," Milner said.

"There's a long, long way to go, but we'll keep striving to keep improving and getting success for this club."

The contract extension was announced on the same day that manager Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal of his own until 2024 and Milner quipped: "Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important!"

Milner made his Premier League debut aged 16 for Leeds in 2002 and is sixth in the all-time appearances list.

He first played for England in 2009 and won 61 caps, announcing his international retirement in 2016.

Milner has made 198 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 25 goals and featuring in five cup finals.

He has played 21 times so far this season as the Reds have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League and progressed to the Champions League last 16.