Saturday's gossip back pages

The Times
In the Times, "Football's most wanted"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "The two main leaders have voted to remain"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "The kids are United"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Klopp looks to leave legacy"
Independent
In the Independent, "Klopp hopes to boost mood"
The Sun
In the Sun, "They're not on the move"

Top Stories