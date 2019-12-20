Queens Park Rangers v Charlton Athletic

Lee Bowyer's Charlton have gone 10 games without a win in the Championship

Queens Park Rangers remain without defensive duo Yoann Barbet (hamstring) and Angel Rangel (muscle injury) for the derby against Charlton Athletic.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly (thigh) is back in training, but midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) is still sidelined.

Charlton were hoping to have Jonny Williams back on the bench after a knee injury, but the midfielder pulled a hamstring in training this week.

Sam Field has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Defender Lewis Page (hamstring), midfielders Josh Cullen, Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Beram Kayal and Erhun Oztmer (ankle) and forwards Chuks Aneke (groin) and Tomer Hemed are all out.

Midfielder Joe Ledley and striker Lyle Taylor are short of match fitness, while Addicks manager Lee Bowyer has been struggling with illness this week.

The south-east London side are on a 10-match winless run in the league, drawing three games and losing the other seven.

Match facts