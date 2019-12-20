Championship
QPR15:00Charlton
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Charlton Athletic

Lee Bowyer
Lee Bowyer's Charlton have gone 10 games without a win in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers remain without defensive duo Yoann Barbet (hamstring) and Angel Rangel (muscle injury) for the derby against Charlton Athletic.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly (thigh) is back in training, but midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) is still sidelined.

Charlton were hoping to have Jonny Williams back on the bench after a knee injury, but the midfielder pulled a hamstring in training this week.

Sam Field has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Defender Lewis Page (hamstring), midfielders Josh Cullen, Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Beram Kayal and Erhun Oztmer (ankle) and forwards Chuks Aneke (groin) and Tomer Hemed are all out.

Midfielder Joe Ledley and striker Lyle Taylor are short of match fitness, while Addicks manager Lee Bowyer has been struggling with illness this week.

The south-east London side are on a 10-match winless run in the league, drawing three games and losing the other seven.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between QPR and Charlton Athletic since April 2016, a 2-1 victory for the Hoops.
  • Charlton have lost each of their last four league visits to QPR, a run stretching back to April 2008.
  • Queens Park Rangers have won just two of their past 10 Championship games (W2 D3 L5), although those two victories have come in their last three matches.
  • Charlton Athletic are without a win in 10 league games (D3 L7), conceding at least once in each match. They last went 11 in a row without a league win back in January 2016 when they were relegated from the Championship.
  • Charlton have won just two of their last 17 away London derby matches in league competition (W2 D5 L10), beating AFC Wimbledon in February 2019 and Brentford in March 2016.
  • No Championship player has embarked upon more successful dribbles than QPR's Ebere Eze (67). Indeed, Eze has been involved in more league goals than any other QPR player this season (13 - 9 goals, 4 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
View full Championship table

Top Stories