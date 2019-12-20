Hull City v Birmingham City
Tom Eaves is available for Hull after the striker completed the concussion protocol following his head injury in the draw at Charlton last weekend.
But Josh Magennis (hamstring), Norbert Balogh (calf), Jon Toral (knee) and Kevin Stewart (foot) are all still out.
Birmingham midfielder Dan Crowley has recovered from a hamstring problem.
Defenders Marc Roberts (ankle) and Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder) will not return until January, while Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) is out long-term.
Match facts
- Hull have won their past five home league matches against Birmingham City, a run stretching back to December 2011.
- Birmingham have won just two of their past 11 league matches against Hull (D3 L6).
- Since losing two of their first three home league games this season, Hull have lost just two of their past eight (W4 D2) - including winning their past two in a row.
- With one win in their past eight league games (D3 L4), including defeats in their past two, Birmingham hope to avoid three straight defeats for the second time this season, having suffered such a run in October.
- Birmingham City have conceded a league-high 71% of their goals in the second half this season (22/31).
- Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Championship this season (19 - 15 goals, four assists).