Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Cardiff City celebrate
Cardiff were 3-0 down at Leeds in their most recent game but came back to draw 3-3 at Elland Road
Cardiff City will be without suspended captain Sean Morrison when they take on Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday.

Morrison was dismissed during their comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against in-form Leeds United last week.

North End will not have Darnell Fisher available for the trip to Wales as he picked up a 10th booking of the season.

Boss Alex Neil may amend his defence by selecting captain Tom Clarke or Alan Browne in Fisher's place.

Match facts

  • Cardiff last hosted Preston in the Championship back in December 2017, losing 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium. They last lost consecutive home league games against them in January 2000.
  • Preston have won three of their last four league matches against Cardiff (L1), one more than they managed in their previous 11 games against the Bluebirds.
  • Having lost just once in their 10 home league games this season (W7 D2), Cardiff are looking to win three consecutive home games in the Championship since a run of seven straight victories in March 2018.
  • Preston have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), scoring just one goal in the process.
  • Cardiff playmaker Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine league games (4 goals, 5 assists), providing an assist in each of his last four appearances.
  • No Championship side has scored more goals via set-pieces (inc. pens) than Preston North End this season (16).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
