Millwall v Barnsley

Former Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw was Millwall's goalscorer in last weekend's victory at Derby

Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is a doubt following a midweek scan on an ankle injury suffered against Derby.

Shane Ferguson, Ryan Leonard, Frank Fielding, Tom Elliott and Jason McCarthy remain out as the Lions look to make it three successive wins.

Barnsley will be without Alex Mowatt, who is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

But defenders Aapo Halme and Ben Williams could feature after returning to training during the week.

Match facts