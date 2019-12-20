Championship
Millwall15:00Barnsley
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Barnsley

Tom Bradshaw
Former Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw was Millwall's goalscorer in last weekend's victory at Derby
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is a doubt following a midweek scan on an ankle injury suffered against Derby.

Shane Ferguson, Ryan Leonard, Frank Fielding, Tom Elliott and Jason McCarthy remain out as the Lions look to make it three successive wins.

Barnsley will be without Alex Mowatt, who is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

But defenders Aapo Halme and Ben Williams could feature after returning to training during the week.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost their last two home league matches against Barnsley, losing 3-2 in August 2015 and 3-1 in September 2017.
  • Since winning five games in a row in all competitions against Millwall, Barnsley have lost their last two.
  • In 2019-20, Millwall have averaged 1.9 points per game under Gary Rowett (W5 D4 L1), compared to just 1.1 per game under Neil Harris (W2 D5 L3).
  • Barnsley will be looking to register consecutive wins in the Championship for the first time since November 2017.
  • Millwall are unbeaten in their last seven league games (W4 D3), since a 1-2 defeat at Reading in November - only Leeds (11) and West Brom (12) are currently on longer such runs amongst teams in the Championship in 2019-20.
  • Last time out versus QPR, Conor Chaplin became the first Barnsley player to score a hat-trick in the Championship since Craig Davies vs Birmingham in September 2012. Chaplin has seven league goals in 20 apps this season, just one fewer than he netted in 31 apps for Coventry in 2018-19.

Saturday 21st December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
