Millwall v Barnsley
- From the section Championship
Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is a doubt following a midweek scan on an ankle injury suffered against Derby.
Shane Ferguson, Ryan Leonard, Frank Fielding, Tom Elliott and Jason McCarthy remain out as the Lions look to make it three successive wins.
Barnsley will be without Alex Mowatt, who is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.
But defenders Aapo Halme and Ben Williams could feature after returning to training during the week.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost their last two home league matches against Barnsley, losing 3-2 in August 2015 and 3-1 in September 2017.
- Since winning five games in a row in all competitions against Millwall, Barnsley have lost their last two.
- In 2019-20, Millwall have averaged 1.9 points per game under Gary Rowett (W5 D4 L1), compared to just 1.1 per game under Neil Harris (W2 D5 L3).
- Barnsley will be looking to register consecutive wins in the Championship for the first time since November 2017.
- Millwall are unbeaten in their last seven league games (W4 D3), since a 1-2 defeat at Reading in November - only Leeds (11) and West Brom (12) are currently on longer such runs amongst teams in the Championship in 2019-20.
- Last time out versus QPR, Conor Chaplin became the first Barnsley player to score a hat-trick in the Championship since Craig Davies vs Birmingham in September 2012. Chaplin has seven league goals in 20 apps this season, just one fewer than he netted in 31 apps for Coventry in 2018-19.