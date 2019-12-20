Luton Town v Swansea City
Luton Town defender Dan Potts is a doubt for the visit of Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.
The left-back is suffering from a groin injury, but fellow defender Martin Crainie could be available, althouhg striker Izzy Brown (hamstring) is out.
Veteran Swansea City forward Wayne Routledge could be back in contention to return to the squad.
The 24-year-old has been missing from action for the Swans ever since picking up a calf injury last month.
Match facts
- Luton Town and Swansea last met in the league in February 2008 in League One, with the Swans winning 1-0 on their way to promotion that season, while the Hatters were relegated.
- Swansea have only kept one clean sheet in their 24 league visits to Luton, drawing 0-0 in March 1925.
- Luton have lost eight of their last 10 league games (W2), conceding 26 goals in the process. Indeed, the Hatters have conceded the most goals in the Championship this term (46).
- Swansea's 3-1 win at home to Middlesbrough ended a six-game winless run in the league - they last won consecutive matches at the start of November.
- No Swansea player has scored more goals (7) or provided more assists (4) in the Championship this season than Andre Ayew.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, James Collins has scored 51 league goals (incl. play-offs), 22 more than any other Luton Town player.