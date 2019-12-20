Championship
Luton15:00Swansea
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Swansea City

Graeme Jones
Graeme Jones' Luton have lost nine of their past 12 Championship matches, winning the other three
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Luton Town defender Dan Potts is a doubt for the visit of Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

The left-back is suffering from a groin injury, but fellow defender Martin Crainie could be available, althouhg striker Izzy Brown (hamstring) is out.

Veteran Swansea City forward Wayne Routledge could be back in contention to return to the squad.

The 24-year-old has been missing from action for the Swans ever since picking up a calf injury last month.

Match facts

  • Luton Town and Swansea last met in the league in February 2008 in League One, with the Swans winning 1-0 on their way to promotion that season, while the Hatters were relegated.
  • Swansea have only kept one clean sheet in their 24 league visits to Luton, drawing 0-0 in March 1925.
  • Luton have lost eight of their last 10 league games (W2), conceding 26 goals in the process. Indeed, the Hatters have conceded the most goals in the Championship this term (46).
  • Swansea's 3-1 win at home to Middlesbrough ended a six-game winless run in the league - they last won consecutive matches at the start of November.
  • No Swansea player has scored more goals (7) or provided more assists (4) in the Championship this season than Andre Ayew.
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, James Collins has scored 51 league goals (incl. play-offs), 22 more than any other Luton Town player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
View full Championship table

