Luton Town v Swansea City

Graeme Jones' Luton have lost nine of their past 12 Championship matches, winning the other three

Luton Town defender Dan Potts is a doubt for the visit of Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

The left-back is suffering from a groin injury, but fellow defender Martin Crainie could be available, althouhg striker Izzy Brown (hamstring) is out.

Veteran Swansea City forward Wayne Routledge could be back in contention to return to the squad.

The 24-year-old has been missing from action for the Swans ever since picking up a calf injury last month.

Match facts