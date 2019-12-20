West Bromwich Albion v Brentford

Charlie Austin's double gave West Bromwich Albion victory over Birmingham in their most recent Championship game

West Bromwich Albion will be without Grady Diangana after the on-loan forward picked up a back injury in last weekend's win at Birmingham.

Full-back Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) is also expected to be missing for the Championship leaders.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury worries as he targets a third straight league win.

Joel Valencia (shoulder), fellow winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis (both knee) remain sidelined.

The Bees start the day in fourth, 11 points off the automatic promotion places and 13 points behind the Baggies.

Match facts