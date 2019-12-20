West Bromwich Albion v Brentford
West Bromwich Albion will be without Grady Diangana after the on-loan forward picked up a back injury in last weekend's win at Birmingham.
Full-back Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) is also expected to be missing for the Championship leaders.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury worries as he targets a third straight league win.
Joel Valencia (shoulder), fellow winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis (both knee) remain sidelined.
The Bees start the day in fourth, 11 points off the automatic promotion places and 13 points behind the Baggies.
Match facts
- West Brom have never lost a home league match against Brentford, winning six and drawing one of seven previous meetings.
- Brentford's last league win over West Brom came back in February 1948 - they are winless in six since then (D2 L4).
- Brentford have won eight of their past 11 Championship matches, losing the other three. Only West Brom (27) and Leeds (27) have won more points in this period than the Bees (24).
- West Brom are unbeaten in their past 12 Championship matches (W9 D3), the current longest such run in the division.
- West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored more Championship goals as a substitute than any other player this season (5) - Austin has netted in each of his past five appearances for the Baggies (6 goals).
- Brentford's Ollie Watkins (13 goals) has won more points via his goals than any other player in the Championship this season (14 pts won).