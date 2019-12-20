Fulham v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham have defender Denis Odoi missing through suspension as they look to end a three-match losing run.
Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harrison Reed (adductor) are back in training, while fellow midfielder Harry Arter (calf) is edging closer to a return.
Second-placed Leeds United, who are unbeaten in 11 league games, can welcome back captain Liam Cooper.
The defender has missed the last three matches after suffering a calf strain prior to the 2-0 win at Huddersfield.
Forward Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton remain sidelined, but are close to recovering from hamstring injuries and could be back on Boxing Day.
Shackleton's fellow midfielder Adam Forshaw is still missing because of a hip problem.
Fulham remain inside the play-off places on goal difference despite their run of defeats, but the west London side head into the match 12 points off the automatic promotion places.
Fulham boss Scott Parker told BBC Radio London:
"There is no better game for us. Leeds are a big team with vast quality and will bring a massive challenge.
"There is no denying they are a very good side, an aggressive and experienced team who have been in this league for some time now.
"They know their way around it and you are seeing that in their recent performances.
"Ultimately we need to be right at it to get anything from the game and we need to improve from where we have been over the last couple of games."
Match facts
- Five of the last six league meetings between Fulham and Leeds have ended as draws, with Fulham winning the most recent meeting 2-0 in April 2018.
- Leeds have only won once in their past eight away league visits to Fulham (D3 L4), a 3-0 win in March 2015 under Neil Redfearn.
- Fulham have lost their past three league games, and will be looking to avoid four consecutive defeats in the Championship for the first time since August 2014 (5).
- Leeds are unbeaten in 11 league games (W8 D3) - they last had a longer such run in the second tier of English football between October 2010 and January 2011 (12 games).
- Since his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 39 league goals (inc. play-offs), 27 more than any other player at the club.
- Since the start of last season, Leeds' Pablo Hernandez has created more goalscoring chances than any player in the Championship (159), with the Spaniard assisting 16 goals in the process.