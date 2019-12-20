Championship
Fulham15:00Leeds
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Leeds United

Leeds United celebrate
Leeds are unbeaten in 11 league matches, although they lost a 3-0 lead to draw with Cardiff in their most recent game
Fulham have defender Denis Odoi missing through suspension as they look to end a three-match losing run.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harrison Reed (adductor) are back in training, while fellow midfielder Harry Arter (calf) is edging closer to a return.

Second-placed Leeds United, who are unbeaten in 11 league games, can welcome back captain Liam Cooper.

The defender has missed the last three matches after suffering a calf strain prior to the 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Forward Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton remain sidelined, but are close to recovering from hamstring injuries and could be back on Boxing Day.

Shackleton's fellow midfielder Adam Forshaw is still missing because of a hip problem.

Fulham remain inside the play-off places on goal difference despite their run of defeats, but the west London side head into the match 12 points off the automatic promotion places.

Fulham boss Scott Parker told BBC Radio London:

"There is no better game for us. Leeds are a big team with vast quality and will bring a massive challenge.

"There is no denying they are a very good side, an aggressive and experienced team who have been in this league for some time now.

"They know their way around it and you are seeing that in their recent performances.

"Ultimately we need to be right at it to get anything from the game and we need to improve from where we have been over the last couple of games."

Match facts

  • Five of the last six league meetings between Fulham and Leeds have ended as draws, with Fulham winning the most recent meeting 2-0 in April 2018.
  • Leeds have only won once in their past eight away league visits to Fulham (D3 L4), a 3-0 win in March 2015 under Neil Redfearn.
  • Fulham have lost their past three league games, and will be looking to avoid four consecutive defeats in the Championship for the first time since August 2014 (5).
  • Leeds are unbeaten in 11 league games (W8 D3) - they last had a longer such run in the second tier of English football between October 2010 and January 2011 (12 games).
  • Since his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 39 league goals (inc. play-offs), 27 more than any other player at the club.
  • Since the start of last season, Leeds' Pablo Hernandez has created more goalscoring chances than any player in the Championship (159), with the Spaniard assisting 16 goals in the process.

Saturday 21st December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
