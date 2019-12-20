League Two
Morecambe15:00Newport
Venue: Globe Arena

Morecambe v Newport County

Morecambe will be without central defenders Ritchie Sutton and Samuel Lavelle who are both suspended.

Aaron Wildig and Andrew Tutte could return after missing the 3-0 defeat at Plymouth through illness.

Newport County could still be without several players after a mumps outbreak in their camp with a lengthy list of absentees either ill or injured.

Mickey Demetriou should be available after returning for the Exiles after 17 weeks out with a broken leg.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st December 2019

  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00NewportNewport County
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town13:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • BradfordBradford City15:00SalfordSalford City
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • ExeterExeter City15:00WalsallWalsall
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon21133537221542
2Exeter2111642822639
3Cheltenham2098332161635
4Crewe20105533231035
5Bradford2010552718935
6Forest Green2110562416835
7Northampton2110473122934
8Plymouth209563022832
9Colchester208752619731
10Port Vale217862526-129
11Cambridge217772520528
12Newport197751816228
13Scunthorpe216782928125
14Salford216782330-725
15Crawley215882531-623
16Walsall2165101627-1123
17Mansfield215792730-322
18Leyton Orient215792735-822
19Grimsby195682025-521
20Carlisle2156102032-1221
21Oldham204882029-920
22Macclesfield205961922-318
23Stevenage2021081322-916
24Morecambe2136121739-2215
View full League Two table

Top Stories