Morecambe v Newport County

Morecambe will be without central defenders Ritchie Sutton and Samuel Lavelle who are both suspended.

Aaron Wildig and Andrew Tutte could return after missing the 3-0 defeat at Plymouth through illness.

Newport County could still be without several players after a mumps outbreak in their camp with a lengthy list of absentees either ill or injured.

Mickey Demetriou should be available after returning for the Exiles after 17 weeks out with a broken leg.