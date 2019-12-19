Everton v Arsenal

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has missed successive games because of illness

TEAM NEWS

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson hopes to welcome back several players who have missed recent matches.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Djibril Sidibe are both recovering from illness, while Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph could also be fit to return.

Arsenal full-backs Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac will have their respective hamstring and ankle injuries assessed.

Granit Xhaka might be available after two games out because of concussion.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton triumphed 1-0 in last season's corresponding fixture in April but haven't won successive league games against Arsenal since a run of three between March 1985 and April 1986.

The Toffees could keep consecutive top-flight clean sheets in this fixture for the first time since 1978.

Arsenal have won 33 games and scored 107 goals versus Everton in the Premier League, more than they have against any other side.

Everton

Everton could lose more than nine of their opening 18 league matches in a season for the first time since 2005-06.

Alternatively, they are vying to go three Premier League games without defeat for the first time this season.

They have earned 16 points in 2019 against last season's top six sides. Only Manchester City and Leicester have fared better.

The Toffees have only kept one clean sheet in 15 league matches.

A league-high 65% of their goals this season have been scored in the first half of games.

Everton are winless in 33 league matches in which they conceded the opening goal since beating Swansea at Goodison Park on 18 December 2017 (D6, L27).

Alex Iwobi scored 15 goals in 148 appearances for Arsenal prior to joining Everton in the summer.

Arsenal