Bournemouth v Burnley

Burnley beat Bournemouth twice last season, scoring seven times and conceding just once

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will make a late decision on Joshua King, who hurt his ankle against Chelsea, while Junior Stanislas may miss out through personal reasons.

Andrew Surman is doubtful with a calf injury, so the Cherries might be without up to 12 senior players.

Burnley will assess Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood, who are nursing respective Achilles and groin problems.

Ben Gibson is also doubtful, but Charlie Taylor and Kevin Long could come back into contention.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Ben Andrews: Seven seasons in - and still going strong - the Premier League's two longest-serving bosses are entitled to a bit of mutual back-patting this weekend, even more so now that both have snapped their losing streaks.

Chris Wood has scored three times in his four top-flight appearances against Bournemouth, so will be desperate to pass a fitness test. The Kiwi's latest match-winning header against Newcastle took his tally to seven goals in his last 10 games, but Bournemouth's win at Chelsea was the league's big story of last weekend, achieved after five straight defeats - and with seven regulars missing.

Improving the home form is the Cherries' next aim, but their injury-hit defence will face a stern and very different kind of test to that of Stamford Bridge, as Burnley bid for what would be just a second away win of the campaign.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "When you win you naturally get a bounce, the players feel better about themselves, and it's the same for the supporters who will have had a lift.

"It's key now that we push that on and get a good result against Burnley. They're a team that work incredibly hard, they're a very effective team and we're going to have make sure that we're good."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on comparisons with Bournemouth: "They've put a reasonable amount of money into what they do there, we probably less so… I think they are similar in the sense there's an earthiness, but there's also a belief in what they do.

"Any manager doing what [Eddie Howe] has done has earned the right to be respected and he's certainly respected by me, that's for sure."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth's win at Chelsea was well-earned and very impressive, especially because they had been on a long losing streak.

Burnley also bounced back by beating Newcastle to end their run of defeats.

Both teams have a different style of play, but it should make for a decent battle. I am going to go with Bournemouth to win it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Serge from Kasabian

They have taken one point from a possible 15 in games he has not started

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won four of the six Premier League encounters, including home and away victories last season by an aggregate score of 7-1.

The six previous top-flight meetings have produced a total of 22 goals.

Burnley have scored in 10 successive league matches versus Bournemouth, last failing to do so in a 0-0 draw in 1999 - a match current Cherries boss and former player Eddie Howe started.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth ended a run of five straight defeats by beating Chelsea, and can win back-to-back games for the first time since September.

However, they could suffer three consecutive home league losses for the first time since a similar sequence in April 2016.

The Cherries scored 13 goals in their opening seven league games this season, but have netted just six times in their subsequent 10 fixtures.

All five of their league wins this season have come with Joshua King in the starting line-up - they have claimed one point from a possible 15 in the five matches he has not begun.

Bournemouth have scored six Premier League goals from corners this season, a total matched only by Burnley, accounting for an unrivalled 32% of their goals.

Burnley