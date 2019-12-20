Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

Neal Maupay has scored seven of Brighton's 21 league goals this season - no other player has more than two

TEAM NEWS

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly is fit to return and Dale Stephens is available after serving a suspension.

The Seagulls' only absentees are Solly March and Jose Izquierdo because of respective groin and knee injuries.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is serving a one-match ban for accumulating five bookings. Luke Freeman or Mo Besic may deputise.

Manager Chris Wilder reports no fresh injures and is boosted by Callum Robinson's return after illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusband: A year ago, Graham Potter and Chris Wilder were managing Championship clubs and, in what might be a sign of a renaissance of British managers in the Premier League, both are prospering after stepping up.

Wilder's steered the Blades into the Premier League and has emboldened most of the squad which got promoted with the belief they too can achieve at the higher level.

If they can make it nine top-flight away games without defeat they will match Burnley's record for a promoted club, set 72 years ago.

Potter has kept faith with most of the squad he inherited from Chris Hughton, but in Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard, Albion have added a cutting edge and the Amex fans are lapping up the football. I'm hoping the first top-flight meeting between this pair doesn't disappoint.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter on Sheffield United: "I saw them last year in the Championship and I understood how hard it is to play against them. If you have that collective understanding and belief, along with confidence in each other, then I think you can go a long way and achieve fantastic results.

"It's nice for the Premier League that a side can come up from the league below and do so well. Perhaps people were looking at them as the whipping boys of the division and to go back down, but football isn't as simple as that."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Brighton's Neal Maupay: "We had discussions with Neal in the summer. There were quite a few clubs in the same pond. We wanted to improve at the top of the pitch and he was a player we knew a lot about with his exploits at Brentford. We looked at him and he was a possibility but players make their choices and he chose to sign for Brighton.

"It was a good signing for them and they're a powerful football club. I know a little bit about them too, from a period I had there as a player."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure plenty of people will think Sheffield United's unbeaten away run will continue here. But I think different - and this is how stupid I am; they are obviously going to get beaten away from home at some point, so I am going to back them to lose pretty much until they do.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight fixture between the sides.

Their most recent encounter was a 3-1 Championship win for Sheffield United in January 2006.

Sheffield United have lost only one of the past eight meetings (W5, D2).

The Blades are unbeaten on their last four visits to Brighton (W2, D2).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are unbeaten in three successive league games for the first time since January.

They have won only one of seven matches against the sides currently occupying the top eight places (D1, L5).

Five of the Seagulls' eight home league fixtures have been goalless at half-time.

Albion have won just three of 12 Premier League fixtures against promoted sides (D4, L5).

Neal Maupay has scored in three successive league appearances, which is as many as in his previous 13 games.

Maupay is only the second Seagulls player to score in three successive Premier League fixtures, after Glenn Murray in November 2017.

Sheffield United