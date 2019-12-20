Premier League
Brighton15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

Brighton forward Neal Maupay
Neal Maupay has scored seven of Brighton's 21 league goals this season - no other player has more than two

TEAM NEWS

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly is fit to return and Dale Stephens is available after serving a suspension.

The Seagulls' only absentees are Solly March and Jose Izquierdo because of respective groin and knee injuries.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is serving a one-match ban for accumulating five bookings. Luke Freeman or Mo Besic may deputise.

Manager Chris Wilder reports no fresh injures and is boosted by Callum Robinson's return after illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusband: A year ago, Graham Potter and Chris Wilder were managing Championship clubs and, in what might be a sign of a renaissance of British managers in the Premier League, both are prospering after stepping up.

Wilder's steered the Blades into the Premier League and has emboldened most of the squad which got promoted with the belief they too can achieve at the higher level.

If they can make it nine top-flight away games without defeat they will match Burnley's record for a promoted club, set 72 years ago.

Potter has kept faith with most of the squad he inherited from Chris Hughton, but in Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard, Albion have added a cutting edge and the Amex fans are lapping up the football. I'm hoping the first top-flight meeting between this pair doesn't disappoint.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter on Sheffield United: "I saw them last year in the Championship and I understood how hard it is to play against them. If you have that collective understanding and belief, along with confidence in each other, then I think you can go a long way and achieve fantastic results.

"It's nice for the Premier League that a side can come up from the league below and do so well. Perhaps people were looking at them as the whipping boys of the division and to go back down, but football isn't as simple as that."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Brighton's Neal Maupay: "We had discussions with Neal in the summer. There were quite a few clubs in the same pond. We wanted to improve at the top of the pitch and he was a player we knew a lot about with his exploits at Brentford. We looked at him and he was a possibility but players make their choices and he chose to sign for Brighton.

"It was a good signing for them and they're a powerful football club. I know a little bit about them too, from a period I had there as a player."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure plenty of people will think Sheffield United's unbeaten away run will continue here. But I think different - and this is how stupid I am; they are obviously going to get beaten away from home at some point, so I am going to back them to lose pretty much until they do.

Prediction: 2-1

Sheffield United have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since 2006

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the first top-flight fixture between the sides.
  • Their most recent encounter was a 3-1 Championship win for Sheffield United in January 2006.
  • Sheffield United have lost only one of the past eight meetings (W5, D2).
  • The Blades are unbeaten on their last four visits to Brighton (W2, D2).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are unbeaten in three successive league games for the first time since January.
  • They have won only one of seven matches against the sides currently occupying the top eight places (D1, L5).
  • Five of the Seagulls' eight home league fixtures have been goalless at half-time.
  • Albion have won just three of 12 Premier League fixtures against promoted sides (D4, L5).
  • Neal Maupay has scored in three successive league appearances, which is as many as in his previous 13 games.
  • Maupay is only the second Seagulls player to score in three successive Premier League fixtures, after Glenn Murray in November 2017.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United are looking to become just the second promoted team in English top-flight history to remain unbeaten in their opening nine away matches, emulating Burnley in 1947-48.
  • They are on a club league record run of 17 unbeaten away fixtures since a 1-0 defeat at Graham Potter's then-Swansea side in January (W6, D11).
  • The Blades could record three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since August 1993.
  • Sheffield United have lost just one of their past 10 league games (W4, D5).
  • A league-high five of United's goals have been scored by substitutes. Brighton are next on the list with four.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool17161042142849
2Leicester17123240112939
3Man City17112447192835
4Chelsea179263125629
5Tottenham177553224826
6Man Utd176742620625
7Sheff Utd176742116525
8Wolves175932421324
9Crystal Palace176561519-423
10Arsenal175752427-322
11Newcastle176471724-722
12Burnley176382229-721
13Brighton175572125-420
14Bournemouth175481924-519
15West Ham175481928-919
16Everton175392029-918
17Aston Villa1743102330-715
18Southampton1743101836-1815
19Norwich1733111835-1712
20Watford171610932-239
View full Premier League table

