West Ham United v Liverpool

West Ham boss David Moyes has lost 16 Premier League games against Liverpool - he has only suffered more defeats against Arsenal (17)

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will monitor goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who is nearing a return from a thigh problem.

Mark Noble, Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna all came on at half-time against West Brom on Saturday, and could return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who made 11 changes for the draw at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, will recall his senior players for Wednesday's game.

Forward Sadio Mane is ruled out with a small muscle tear.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "West Ham fights for staying in the league and that's what it looks like. It will be a big fight, they will fight with all they have.

"It will be a rather defensive line-up [from West Ham]. If it's four in the back or five in the back, I don't know, but we have to be ready for a big fight. They want to strike back, they have a tough programme coming up, everybody knows that. They have no points to waste, no time to waste.

"We have to keep up, if not set the intensity level and do some smart things with possession as well. That's a big challenge."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "It's a challenge we have to attempt to relish. Trying to be the first team to beat Liverpool is something we must try to do."

"There are very little [weaknesses] in a team that wins the Champions League."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are winless in six Premier League matches against Liverpool (D2, L4) since winning 2-0 in January 2016 under Slaven Bilic.

Liverpool lost their first two away games against the Hammers under Jurgen Klopp - both at Upton Park - but have won two of their subsequent three matches (all at the London Stadium).

West Ham United

The Hammers have claimed 11 points at home this term, a joint-league low with Southampton.

Since the start of October 2019, no team have gained fewer points (11) or lost more games (11) in the Premier League than West Ham.

Michail Antonio has scored in four of his five Premier League appearances against Liverpool, netting four goals; the only players to have scored more top-flight goals against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane, with seven and five respectively.

Liverpool