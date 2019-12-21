National League
Bromley15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Eastleigh

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow24152746271947
2Yeovil25135742291344
3Bromley25128543311244
4Woking2511863731641
5Solihull Moors24124837251240
6Harrogate2511773834440
7Halifax2411583230238
8Stockport2511593539-438
9Boreham Wood2510783628837
10Barnet249783633334
11Torquay25104114343034
12Notts County248973628833
13Eastleigh248973032-233
14Hartlepool248883734332
15Dover239592932-332
16Maidenhead United2594123235-331
17Dag & Red2586113033-330
18Fylde2477102938-928
19Sutton United2569102631-527
20Aldershot2576122636-1027
21Wrexham2568113035-526
22Ebbsfleet2558123648-1223
23Chesterfield2558123347-1423
24Chorley25411102343-2023
View full National League table

Top Stories