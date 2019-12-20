National League
Sutton United15:00Wrexham
Venue: Knights Community Stadium

Sutton United v Wrexham

Midfielder Luke Summerfield is in contention for Wrexham's game at fellow strugglers Sutton United after recovering from injury.

Wrexham have extended the loans of full-back Tyler Reid and striker Omari Patrick for a further month.

The Dragons remain in the bottom four but have won their last two league games and are a point behind 19th placed Sutton.

Sutton are unbeaten in their last four league games but lost to Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Trophy in midweek.

Saturday 21st December 2019

  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00StockportStockport County
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • BromleyBromley15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • ChorleyChorley15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00WokingWoking
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BarnetBarnet
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors17:20BarrowBarrow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow24152746271947
2Yeovil25135742291344
3Bromley25128543311244
4Woking2511863731641
5Solihull Moors24124837251240
6Harrogate2511773834440
7Halifax2411583230238
8Stockport2511593539-438
9Boreham Wood2510783628837
10Barnet249783633334
11Torquay25104114343034
12Notts County248973628833
13Eastleigh248973032-233
14Hartlepool248883734332
15Dover239592932-332
16Maidenhead United2594123235-331
17Dag & Red2586113033-330
18Fylde2477102938-928
19Sutton United2569102631-527
20Aldershot2576122636-1027
21Wrexham2568113035-526
22Ebbsfleet2558123648-1223
23Chesterfield2558123347-1423
24Chorley25411102343-2023
