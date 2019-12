Saturday's National League game between Solihull Moors and leaders Barrow has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Damson Park.

The decision was taken following an 09:00 inspection, with several areas of standing water.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Both sides will be in action on Boxing Day, with Barrow at home to AFC Fylde and Solihull away to Chesterfield.