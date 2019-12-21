Scottish League One
Clyde15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v Airdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1795331191232
2Airdrieonians1710252819932
3East Fife177822618829
4Falkirk177732891928
5Montrose178272621526
6Dumbarton177372531-624
7Peterhead175482026-619
8Clyde174671927-818
9Forfar1743101426-1215
10Stranraer1724111637-2110
