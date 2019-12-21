Elgin City v Brechin City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|16
|12
|1
|3
|42
|22
|20
|37
|2
|Edinburgh City
|16
|11
|2
|3
|34
|21
|13
|35
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|15
|8
|2
|5
|19
|14
|5
|26
|4
|Annan Athletic
|16
|7
|3
|6
|23
|27
|-4
|24
|5
|Elgin
|16
|4
|7
|5
|24
|19
|5
|19
|6
|Queen's Park
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|19
|7
|Stirling
|16
|4
|5
|7
|15
|16
|-1
|17
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|16
|4
|4
|8
|18
|30
|-12
|16
|9
|Albion
|15
|4
|3
|8
|22
|31
|-9
|15
|10
|Brechin
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21
|36
|-15
|13