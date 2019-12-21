Scottish League Two
Elgin15:00Brechin
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Brechin City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers16121342222037
2Edinburgh City16112334211335
3Cowdenbeath158251914526
4Annan Athletic167362327-424
5Elgin164752419519
6Queen's Park165472022-219
7Stirling164571516-117
8Stenhousemuir164481830-1216
9Albion154382231-915
10Brechin1641112136-1513
