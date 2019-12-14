Brighton manager Graham Potter condemns homophobic abuse at Amex Stadium

Laces were handed out to fans at the Amex Stadium as part of charity Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign

Brighton manager Graham Potter has condemned homophobia in football after two visiting fans were arrested for homophobic abuse at the game against Wolves last weekend.

The supporters were "strongly condemned" by Wolves, on the same weekend Premier League clubs backed Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

"It's unacceptable," Potter said of homophobia.

"It's sad that we're even having the conversation."

He added: "If we want to do anything and if we want to change anything, football should be football for everybody, regardless of their ethnicity, their religious position or their sexuality.

"But you can see in many instances that that's the world we're in at the moment and football has to do its best to try and lead the way."

Charity Stonewall's initiative was launched in support of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people in sport.

The incident at the Amex Stadium happened on the same weekend Everton launched an investigation into reports of homophobic chanting targeting Chelsea fans during last Saturday's match at Goodison Park.

Brighton face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Monday.