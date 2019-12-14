Al Hilal 1-0 Esperance Sportive de Tunis: Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis scores winner to reach Fifa Club World Cup semis

From the section

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored the winner as Al Hilal beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 1-0 to reach the Fifa Club World Cup semi-finals.

Eight minutes after coming off the bench, Gomis opened the scoring with a brilliant volley.

Al Hilal's Mohamed Kanno was sent off with five minutes remaining for two bookable offences within three minutes.

Yet Tunisia's Esperance were unable to find an equaliser.

The closest Esperance came to scoring was when Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani almost diverted into his own net.

Esperance will now contest the fifth-placed play-off on Tuesday (14:30 GMT), while Al Hilal will face Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the semi-final later that day (17:30 GMT).

You can watch every match from the tournament live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with Liverpool's games on BBC Two.