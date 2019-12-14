Match ends, Monterrey 3, Al Sadd 2.
Monterrey 3-2 Al-Sadd: Liverpool to face Monterrey in Club World Cup semi-finals
Liverpool will face Monterrey in their Fifa Club World Cup semi-final after the Mexico side beat Al-Sadd 3-2.
Left-back Leonel Vangioni gave Monterrey the lead with a 35-yard rocket before Rogelio Funes Mori doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time.
Baghdad Bounedjah pulled one back for Al-Sadd before Carlos Rodriguez restored Monterrey's two-goal lead.
Abdelkarim Hassan scored a late consolation but Monterrey hung on.
Al-Sadd will now contest the fifth-placed play-off against Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Tuesday (14:30 GMT), while Monterrey will face runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool in a semi-final on Wednesday (17:30).
Brazil's Flamengo will face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the other semi-final on Tuesday (17:30).
Line-ups
Monterrey
- 1Barovero
- 33Medina
- 3MontesSubstituted forBasantaat 86'minutes
- 4SánchezBooked at 61mins
- 11Vangioni
- 29Rodríguez
- 25GonzálezBooked at 55mins
- 8PabónSubstituted forMezaat 73'minutes
- 20PizarroSubstituted forLayúnat 80'minutes
- 17Gallardo
- 7Funes Mori
Substitutes
- 6Gutiérrez
- 10Urretaviscaya
- 14Zaldívar
- 15Basanta
- 16Ortíz
- 19Layún
- 21González
- 22Cárdenas
- 23Vásquez
- 24Reséndez
- 32Meza
- 94Mejía
Al Sadd
- 1Al SheebSubstituted forAissa Barshamat 85'minutes
- 2Carvalho Deus CorreiaBooked at 41mins
- 16KhoukhiBooked at 37mins
- 6SalmanBooked at 75mins
- 3Hassan Fadlalla
- 20Al HajriSubstituted forJung Woo-Youngat 71'minutes
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 10Al Haydos
- 19Nam
- 45Afif
- 11BounedjahBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 5Jung Woo-Young
- 8Thaimn Qambar
- 9Al-Ansari
- 12Khaleefa Hamid
- 22Aissa Barsham
- 23Ali Abdullatif
- 52Bahzad
- 61Tarek
- 66Aboubaker Isa
- 83Balideh
- 85Azadi
- 99Al Hamawendi
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monterrey 3, Al Sadd 2.
Corner, Monterrey. Conceded by Meshaal Aissa.
Attempt saved. Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd).
Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Boualem Khoukhi.
Hand ball by Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey).
Offside, Monterrey. Maximiliano Meza tries a through ball, but Rogelio Funes Mori is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Carlos Rodríguez (Monterrey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rogelio Funes Mori.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 3, Al Sadd 2. Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Baghdad Bounedjah.
Attempt missed. Carlos Rodríguez (Monterrey) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Monterrey. José Basanta replaces César Montes.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Sadd. Meshaal Aissa replaces Saad Al Sheeb because of an injury.
Corner, Monterrey. Conceded by Saad Al Sheeb.
Attempt saved. Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesús Gallardo.
Corner, Monterrey. Conceded by Pedro Miguel.
Corner, Monterrey. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.
Attempt missed. Jung Woo-Young (Al Sadd) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gabi.
Substitution
Substitution, Monterrey. Miguel Layún replaces Rodolfo Pizarro.
Attempt missed. Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Akram Afif with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Al Sadd. Conceded by Leonel Vangioni.
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 3, Al Sadd 1. Carlos Rodríguez (Monterrey) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Gallardo.
Hand ball by Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey).
Booking
Tarek Salman (Al Sadd) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tarek Salman (Al Sadd).
Maximiliano Meza (Monterrey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monterrey. Maximiliano Meza replaces Dorlan Pabón.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Sadd. Jung Woo-Young replaces Salem Al Hajri.
Attempt missed. Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Gallardo.
Foul by Nam Tae-hee (Al Sadd).
Jonathan González (Monterrey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dorlan Pabón.
Gabi (Al Sadd) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey).
Goal!
Goal! Monterrey 2, Al Sadd 1. Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos with a cross.
Attempt missed. Akram Afif (Al Sadd) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos.
Attempt missed. Nam Tae-hee (Al Sadd) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Akram Afif.
Attempt saved. Dorlan Pabón (Monterrey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rogelio Funes Mori.
Foul by Gabi (Al Sadd).