Monterrey 3-2 Al-Sadd: Liverpool to face Monterrey in Club World Cup semi-finals

Liverpool will face Monterrey in their Fifa Club World Cup semi-final after the Mexico side beat Al-Sadd 3-2.

Left-back Leonel Vangioni gave Monterrey the lead with a 35-yard rocket before Rogelio Funes Mori doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Baghdad Bounedjah pulled one back for Al-Sadd before Carlos Rodriguez restored Monterrey's two-goal lead.

Abdelkarim Hassan scored a late consolation but Monterrey hung on.

Al-Sadd will now contest the fifth-placed play-off against Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Tuesday (14:30 GMT), while Monterrey will face runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool in a semi-final on Wednesday (17:30).

Brazil's Flamengo will face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the other semi-final on Tuesday (17:30).

You can watch every match from the tournament live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with Liverpool's games on BBC Two.