Irish Premiership - five things we noticed as Linfield go two points clear

Andrew Waterworth is congratulated after scoring in the first minute for Linfield

Linfield go two points clear at the top, there are hard-fought draws between Larne and Coleraine and Glentoran and Crusaders, while Ballymena United and Glenavon secure much-needed wins.

It was another day of drama and excitement in the Irish Premiership. Here are some of the main talking points.

Can Linfield pull away?

After hitting the front for the first time this season last week Linfield moved two points clear of second-placed Coleraine on Saturday. And with the Blues still having two games in hand the omens may be ominous for their title rivals.

A 2-0 win over Warrenpoint Town courtesy of goals from frontmen Andrew Waterworth and Shayne Lavery made it four league victories on the bounce for the Blues and it's not unreasonable to pose the question if the champions will ever be caught - even if we have only reached the midway point of the campaign.

A look at Linfield's forthcoming fixtures over the busy festive season and beyond indicates that there are some stern tests ahead however - matches against top-five sides Crusaders, Glentoran, Coleraine and Cliftonville among their next five games.

Manager David Healy is well aware of the importance of the next few weeks and expects plenty of "twists and turns" in the race for the championship.

"There is a long way to go, especially with the top teams all playing each other over the Christmas and New Year period and trying to stay in the mix," said Healy.

"There are going to be a few points dropped by sides so it's important that we take care of our own business," added the Linfield boss.

In-form McDaid and McGonigle on target

Forwards Robbie McDaid and Jamie McGonigle further enhanced their reputations as two of the in-form forwards in the Irish League by finding the net in an entertaining, keenly fought 1-1 draw between Glentoran and Crusaders at the Oval.

While Glentoran's array of recent international signings may have been grabbing their share of the headlines this term, it was local man McDaid, now in his third season at the Oval, who grabbed a crucial equaliser to keep the East Belfast outfit in touch with the leading pack.

The ex-Glenavon player has now accumulated 12 league goals this season and has scored seven in his last eight games.

McGonigle, Crusaders' summer acquisition from Coleraine, has been making his presence felt for the Crues, reeling off a number of consistent performances for Stephen Baxter's side.

McGonigle's tally of Premiership goals stands at eight, but it is his attacking threat and all-round contribution, an ability to provide assists and crosses as well as finding the net, which makes him one of the most feared players in the division for opposing defences.

Media playback is not supported on this device McDaid earns Glens a draw at the Oval

Have Glenavon turned the corner?

If there is one thing we can say about Glenavon's season so far it is that they have been consistently inconsistent but brighter days may just be ahead for the Mourneview Park club with some of their injury-ravaged squad returning to action and results improving.

The Lurgan Blues have suffered some humbling heavy reverses but Saturday's 4-1 win at Institute, their biggest of the season to date, may help provide the springboard for Gary Hamiton's men to find their best form on a more regular basis.

That triumph at the Brandywell saw last year's third-place finishers record two consecutive league wins for only the second time and move up to eighth place in the table.

Glenavon fans will be hoping their team can continue to build momentum when they face Ballymena United on Friday night, with two more sides in the bottom six, Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town, both visiting Mourneview Park over the Christmas period.

Draw specialists produce exciting encounter

Larne and Coleraine have racked up the most draws of any sides in the top flight - now seven apiece - so I guess it should have been no surprise that both sides left Inver Park with a point following a 2-2 scoreline.

The two teams combined to produce an exciting encounter, with inspired Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin a stand-out performer, denying the Bannsiders with a string of fine saves.

Despite picking up just five points from their last five league outings, Coleraine remain well in the hunt for the Gibson Cup, lying just two points off the summit as they prepare to travel to Cliftonville on Saturday and host Ballymena United on Boxing Day.

Sixth-placed Larne enjoy a five-point cushion over Ballymena United and Glenavon heading into the Yuletide fixtures, with Warrenpoint Town away next up next weekend.

Coleraine goalscorer Eoin Bradley in action against Larne defender Harry Flowers

Are Institute and Warrenpoint's recent mini-revivals over?

Institute's recent upturn in fortunes appears to have stalled with Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Glenavon coming hot on the heels of a 3-0 reverse at the hands of Carrick Rangers seven days previously.

However Stute manager Sean Connor was quick to point out that the line-up he was forced to field against Glenavon was a very young, inexperienced one as suspensions and injuries bit hard so it is perhaps premature to judge his side too harshly at this point.

The north west team now face three crucial encounters against other struggling sides in the bottom four - away to Dungannon, followed by Warrenpoint and Carrick at home - big games in the context of their ambitions to remain in the top flight.

The optimism generated by Warrenpoint Town's recent home wins over Coleraine and Ballymena United has also subsided a little, with defeats by Dungannon Swifts and Linfield in their last two matches providing a reality check, if one was indeed required, for the basement club.

On taking over the reins of the Milltown club in October, new Point manager Barry Gray emphasised that 11th position and a play-off spot was the realistic target for his charges given their dismal early-season form and that is likely remain the case as they lie three points behind Institute and eight adrift of Dungannon.