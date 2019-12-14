Caf wins case against Lagardere Sports over decision to scrap $1 billion deal

The Confederation of African Football had signed an 11 year television and marketing rights deal

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has won a legal battle against Lagardere Sports over its decision to scrap a US$1 billion television and marketing rights deal with the France-based company.

Last month Caf announced it had cancelled the deal in the wake of separate judgments that it breached competition rules.

Lagardere vowed to fight to enforce the contract and said it would defend its agreement which was set to run from 2017 to 2028.

On Saturday, Caf confirmed the International Chamber of Commerce had rejected an application for emergency measures lodged by Lagardere Sports.

Caf also stated that Lagardere Sports has been "ordered to pay the administrative costs of the arbitration proceedings and also to contribute over 60,000 euros (US$66,000) towards Caf legal costs."

Caf said with the support of football's world body Fifa, it would "continue to stand up for the rights of football fans who want to be able to watch African football in their respective countries."