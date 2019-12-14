Match ends, Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 2.
Barcelona draw 2-2 at Real Sociedad in entertaining La Liga game
La Liga leaders Barcelona played out an entertaining draw with fourth-placed Real Sociedad.
Mikel Oyarzabal gave the hosts the lead with a penalty after Sergio Busquets fouled Diego Llorente, but Antoine Griezmann equalised with a clipped finish against his former club.
Luis Suarez then put Barca ahead from Lionel Messi's unselfish pass.
But Alexander Isak equalised as he fired home after Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried Nacho Monreal's cross-shot.
Real Sociedad were probably the better team with 53% possession and 19 shots to Barca's nine. Martin Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid, was a key influence on the game although none of his five shots were on target.
Barca go one point clear of Real Madrid, who visit Valencia on Sunday (20:00 GMT). The old rivals meet in El Clasico on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
- 1Remiro
- 2Zaldua
- 5Zubeldia
- 3Llorente
- 20Monreal
- 16Guevara
- 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forJanuzajat 59'minutes
- 21Ødegaard
- 8Merino
- 10OyarzabalSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 85'minutes
- 19IsakSubstituted forDa Silvaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Da Silva
- 11Januzaj
- 13Moyá
- 15Sagnan
- 18Gorosabel
- 22Barrenetxea
- 23Sangalli
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 74'minutes
- 4RakiticSubstituted forVidalat 79'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forAleñáat 73'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezBooked at 74mins
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Aleñá
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- 27Pérez
- 31Fati
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 36,639
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 2.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Adnan Januzaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Booking
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Sergio Busquets.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ander Guevara following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Willian José replaces Alexander Isak.
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 2. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj replaces Portu.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mikel Merino.
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álex Remiro.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clément Lenglet.